Eldon knocks off California, Versailles falls to Southern Boone, Macks Creek's comeback bid falls short at Stoutland and Osage

Eldon knocks off California

Eldon jumped back in the win column Monday night after knocking off California 6-4.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning and never trailed, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Corbin Harrison and Braydy Hill charged the offense with three hits and two RBIs each and the Mustangs finished with 10 total hits on the night. Harrison also got to enjoy a win on the mound after 4 2/3 innings where he allowed two runs, none earned, on four hits and walks with nine strikeouts. Dawson Brandt worked 1 1/3 innings allowing two earned runs on a hit, walk and strikeout and Charlie Mays recorded the save in the final inning allowing one hit while picking up a strikeout.

Eldon (2-11, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Bolivar Tuesday and will play in the Boonville Wood Bat Tournament on Wednesday.

Versailles falls to Southern Boone

Versailles hosted Southern Boone Monday night and it was a tough outing for the Tigers who fell to the Eagles 15-3 in six innings.

Wyatt Espinosa had three of Versailles’ six hits in the contest and Colbey Boicourt provided another two to go with an RBI. Andy Clemens also drove in a run for the Tigers.

Kaden McGinnis took the loss on the mound after 2 2/3 innings where he allowed eight runs, two earned, on two hits while walking four and striking out three. Josh Leake and Clemens worked in relief and the former pitcher allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two in 1 2/3 innings while the latter allowed five runs, three earned, on two hits and three walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Versailles (5-9, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts California on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek comeback bid falls short at Stoutland

Macks Creek battled back from an eight-run deficit after two innings on Monday night, but still came up just short dropping an 11-10 decision to the Stoutland Tigers.

After trailing by eight runs, the Pirates plated five runs in the fifth, three more in the fifth and another in the sixth before ultimately running out of outs. With a chance to tie the game in the seventh, a double play ended the threat.

"We are still inconsistent with how we approach each night," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “If we play the first two innings of the game like we did the middle four then this is a different game altogether.

"We also had some baserunning blunders tonight, and they eventually caught up with us in the end."

Hunter Lane (1-3) suffered the loss on the mound. He took the hill in the second inning and kept Stoutland scoreless until the fifth after allowing two previous runs on three hits while striking out 12 and walking four. Colton Walter had the start and faced seven batters allowing five runs, four earned, on two hits while walking two. Oscar Cortez worked in relief for 1 1/3 innings allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit while striking out two and walking one.

Lane also led the Macks Creek charge on offense with three hits and RBIs. Walter hit a home run for one of his two hits on the night and also provided three RBIs and Cole Register also provided an RBI.

Macks Creek falls to 7-5 and was scheduled to face Class 2 state-ranked Skyline on Tuesday before hosting Osage on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Story courtesy of the Macks Creek School District

Osage falls at Russellville

School of the Osage visited Russellville Monday night and it was a tough road trip for the Indians as they fell 12-2.

Osage (7-6, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Macks Creek Thursday at 5 p.m.