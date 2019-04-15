Camdenton takes on Pitt State Relays, Eldon goes to battle at Capital City Relays and Macks Creek athletes earn All-Conference

Camdenton takes on Pitt State Relays

Camdenton competed outside the state of Missouri Friday night.

The Lakers were in southeast Kansas at the 30th annual Pittsburgh State Gorilla Relays in Pittsburgh, Kan., and the girls finished 14th amongst a field of 34 schools with 20 points while Ozark took the title with 96.5 points and 21.5 more points than any other team. The boys tied for 18th with 11 points out of 40 teams and Broken Arrow won with 85 points and bested the rest of the field by a minimum of 13 points.

Listed below are the times of each Laker athlete who earned points for their team:

GIRLS’ TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (1st) 15.63 seconds

-300-Meter Hurdles: Natalie Basham (2nd) 46.38

-200-Meter Dash: Natalie Basham (7th) 26.74

BOYS’ TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (6th) 15.83

-300-Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (7th) 41.34

BOYS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Dane Lapine (7th) 13 feet and 6 inches

-Javelin: Trenton Flug (4th) 162-7

Up next for Camdenton is the Ozark Relays on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Eldon goes to battle at Capital City Relays

Eldon went to battle in the state’s capital on Saturday.

The Mustangs took on the 60th annual Capital City Relays in Jefferson City where the girls finished 12th out of 23 teams with 25 points and the boys tied for 22nd out of 25 teams without a point. Jefferson City swept the competition and defended home track with the boys racking up 138 points (46 more than any other team) and the girls piling up 119 (17 more than any other team.)

Listed below are the results of each Mustang athlete who earned points for their team:

GIRLS’ TRACK EVENTS

-4x400 Relay: Caroline Beckmann, Nicole Reynolds, Lauren Imler and Kristan Wilson (6th) 4:25.77

GIRLS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Long Jump: Caroline Beckmann (6th) 15 feet and 5 inches

-Triple Jump: Caroline Beckmann (7th) 33-05

-Shot Put: Haley Clifton (2nd) 38-01 and Taylor Henderson (7th) 34-08

-Discus: Haley Clifton (6th) 108-05

-Pole Vault: Rachel Hanks (4th) 9-06

Eldon visits Osage on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Macks Creek athletes earn All-Conference

Macks Creek was one of seven teams looking for Polk County League bragging rights on Wednesday.

The Pirates took on the rest of their conference in a meet at Skyline and the girls finished second in the final team standings with 69 points trailing only champion Hermitage (155) and the boys finished fourth with 34 behind Hermitage (179), Weaubleau (150) and Humansville (40).

All-Conference honors were given to each athlete who finished first in any given event and 2nd Team All-Conference was awarded to second place finishers.

Listed below are the results of each Pirate athlete who earned points for their team:

GIRLS’ TRACK EVENTS

-100-Meter Dash: Autumn Miller (T-4th) 15.62 seconds

-200-Meter Dash: Adriana Mayer (1st) 29.93 and Autumn Miller (6th) 32.82

-400-Meter Dash: Madeline Phillips (1st) 1:05.5 and Cleanna Earney (4th) 1:43.4

-800-Meter Run: Molly Phillips (1st) 2:55.6

-1,600-Meter Run: Molly Phillips (1st) 6:21.6

-4x100 Relay: Macks Creek (2nd) 57.62

GIRLS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Long Jump: Madeline Phillips (2nd) 14 feet and 7 inches

BOYS’ TRACK EVENTS

-110-Meter Hurdles: Obediah Tower (2nd) 22.1

-300-Meter Hurdles: Obediah Tower (1st) 47.73

-200-Meter Dash: Obediah Tower (6th) 27.67

-800-Meter Run: Kaiedon Bentch (4th) 2:30.1 and Grant English (5th) 2:34.4

-1,600-Meter Run: Preston Borgmeyer (6th) 7:35.6

BOYS’ FIELD EVENTS

-Shot Put: Cody Thompson (3rd) 33-02 1/2

-Discus: Kaiedon Bentch (5th) 88-10

Macks Creek will visit Waynesville on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.