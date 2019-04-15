Osage was back on the courts Friday night to host Sedalia Smith-Cotton and it was a tough outing for the Indians as they fell to the Tigers 8-1.

Drew Elley picked up the lone win for Osage in overtime 9-8 (7-5).

“He was very consistent and battled hard to win,” Osage coach Jeremy Anderson said.

Osage was swept in doubles with Elley and Tony Floyd falling 8-2, Logan Havner and Ethan Kuscik losing 8-4 and the duo of Josh Cooper and Ryan Page falling 8-0. Havner lost his singles match 8-6 and Floyd (8-2), Kuscik (8-3), Cooper (8-1) and Page (8-0) came up short as well.

Osage (1-8) was scheduled to host Camdenton on Monday and will visit Mexico on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.