Kennedy picks up hat trick for Lakers

Camdenton hosted Ozark Conference foe West Plains Friday night and it was also Teacher Appreciation Night for players to celebrate teachers that have made an impact on their lives.

If the Lakers had any appreciation for their teachers over the years, it was certainly shown in the form of scoring goals as Camdenton sent the Zizzers home with a 6-0 defeat.

Aeryn Kennedy netted three goals for the Lakers to pick up a hat trick and Stormy Sweezor, Sasha Prather and Natalie Gahn also found the back of the net. Sydney Smith was in goal and the keeper earned a clean sheet to keep the home side happy as well.

Camdenton (5-7, 3-0 Ozark Conference) hosts Osage Tuesday night at 6 p.m.