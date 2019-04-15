Camdenton cruises past Russellville, Versailles drops pair to Pilot Grove and Russellville and Macks Creek hit with loss at Walnut Grove

Camdenton cruises past Russellville

Camdenton brought plenty of offense to a game at Russellville Friday night as the Lakers walked away with a 12-4 win.

Camdenton put up seven runs in the first two innings and finished with 11 total hits on the night.

Drake Miller led the Laker lineup with three hits and RBIs and Luke Lockhert, Brandon Pasley and Preston Crabtree added two hits each. Lockhert, Riley Stidham, Pasley and Crabtree all drove in two runs each as well.

Jack Welsh got the start on the mound and picked up the win for Camdenton after 4 1/3 innings of work where he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out eight. Ethan Folks cleaned up the rest in 2 2/3 innings allowing two runs, none earned, on two hits with two strikeouts.

Camdenton (7-5, 3-2 Ozark Conference) visits Rolla on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Versailles drops pair to Pilot Grove and Russellville

Versailles visited Russellville on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Indians and Pilot Grove and the Tigers came up empty over the weekend with two defeats.

Versailles fell to Russellville 15-1 in five innings and fell to the other visitor 7-2.

Brayden Morrison led the charge against Pilot Grove with two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers as the team totaled five hits in the contest. Morrison also took the loss on the mound allowing five runs, three earned, on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings. Meanwhile, Kaden McGinnis worked 3 2/3 innings allowing a walk while striking out eight.

Versailles mustered just two hits against Russellville from the bats of Morrison and Andy Clemens. Kade Marriott drove in the only run of the night. The Tigers had Marriott, Jesse Comer and Colbey Boicourt on the mound and Marriott was charged with the loss after 1 2/3 innings allowing five runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Versailles (5-8, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Southern Boone on Monday before hosting California on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek hit with loss at Walnut Grove

Macks Creek traveled to Walnut Grove on Friday night for a Polk County League matchup against the Tigers and left with a 12-3 loss.

Both sides plated two runs in the first inning and Walnut Grove pushed ahead for another run in the third before five Tiger runs in the fourth started to create some distance.

"Offensively we came out very strong tonight with those two first inning runs," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “We just weren't able to maintain the rhythm that we had and keep things going."

Macks Creek’s Tanner Smith (1-2) suffered the loss with 3 1/3 innings of work. He was touched for eight runs, three earned, on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Colten Walter and Grant English worked in relief.

Cole Register collected two of Macks Creek’s five hits. Hunter Lane, Trever Smith and Grant English all added doubles and Smith collected the lone RBI of the night.

Macks Creek falls to 7-4 and 3-2 inn PCL play. The Pirates were scheduled to visit Stoutland on Tuesday and will play host to Skyline on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District