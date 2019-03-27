The Blue Springs boys and girls track and field teams fared well at Friday’s Ron Ives Invitational at Liberty High School.

And the Lee’s Summit North boys sprinters dominated.

Cori Davis led the way for the Blue Springs girls, winning the 100 meters (12.85) and taking second in the 200 (26.60). Koby Tyler also had a pair of top-five finishes, taking third in the discus (115 feet, 11 inches) and fourth in the shot put (35-7).

Tessa Valdivia took second in the 3,200 (11:30.22) and helped the 3,200 relay (4x800) take third (10:14.91), and Jayla Sample was third in the long jump (16-9.75) and the 1,600 (4x400) relay finished fifth (4:21.83).

Gabe McClain scored the Blue Springs boys’ lone individual win in the 800 (1:55.06), beating out teammate Matt Marzolf (1:58.92). The 1,600 (4x400) relay also prevailed in 3:23.45.

Erik Jantzen finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.81) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.43), Prince Griffin took fourth in the 200 (23.11) and Celestino Almeida was fifth in the 400 (53.43) for the Wildcats.

John Eldridge led the way for Lee’s Summit North, winning the 100 (11.10) and helping the 400 (4x100, 42.37) and 800 (4x200, 1:31.15) to victories. The 1,600 (4x400) relay also took second (3:18.23). Isaiah Vigliano was second in the 200 (22.88), Dubem Okonkwo was third in the shot (47-10) and Payton Castleberry took fourth in the pole vault (13-6) for the Broncos.

Trey Vaval finished third in the 100 (11.23) and Gabriel Billingsley was fourth in both the 110 hurdles (16.44) and 300 hurdles (43.27) to lead the Blue Springs South boys. Nate Henks was fifth in the 800 (2:02.99) and Dillon Grover was fifth in the 1,600 (4:32.66).

Aleah Reece took fifth in the pole vault (8-0) for the South girls. The 800 relay was third (1:52.29) and the 400 relay was fourth (51.83).

For the Truman girls, Lamourieaa Shaw claimed second in the shot put (36-8), while Kennedy Rucker took second in the 300 hurdles (49.46). Laila Tatum was fourth in the high jump (5-0) for the Patriots.

Brad Browning (110 hurdles, 16.90) and Aaron Porter (shot, 45-2.5) each finished fifth for the Truman boys.

BOB THORPE INVITATIONAL: Fort Osage’s Emari Grimes and Gavyn Monday, William Chrisman’s Camryn Holloman and Jacque David and the Grain Valley girls dominated the Bob Thorpe Invitational Friday at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

Grimes swept the girls sprint events, winning the 100 meters (12.41), 200 (25.58) and 400 (58.91), while Monday won the 100 (11.32) and 400 (51.76) for the Indians in the eight-team meet.

Holloman prevailed in the long jump (17-9.5) and triple jump (35-8.5) and took fourth in the 100 (13.42), while David won the discus (129 feet) and shot put (41-3).

Freshman Ella Casey led the Grain Valley girls, winning the 1,600 (5:48.69) and taking third in the 3,200 (12:22.08). Jayonna Perry (100 hurdles, 15.88), Abby Castle (pole vault, 9-3), Karlie Romines (javelin, 109-6) and the 1,600 (4x400) relay (4:13.91) also triumphed for the Eagles.

Cole Hayes garnered the Grain Valley boys’ lone win in the pole vault (13-9), while Jaiden Yarber took second in the 300 hurdles (41:55) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.91).

Mason Walters had the top finish for the Chrisman boys, taking second in the javelin (124-9).