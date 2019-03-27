The Oak Grove baseball team couldn’t hold on to an early lead Tuesday.

The Panthers led 3-2 after two innings but the visiting Excelsior Springs Tigers scored four runs in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings to claim a 14-3 mercy-rule victory at Webb Park.

Brody Armstrong with 2-for-3 with an RBI, Garret Pemberton was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Evan Hall doubled with an RBI to lead Oak Grove, which, dropped to 2-3 overall with the loss in its Missouri River Valley Conference West opener.

Clay Griffin suffered the loss.

WILDCATS DROP TWO: A young Blue Springs team dropped to 1-7 overall with a pair of losses Saturday at Raymore-Peculiar.

The Wildcats fell 3-0 to host Ray-Pec before losing 20-4 to Rockhurst in five innings.

Blue Springs wasted a strong pitching performance by Tanner Martin in the loss to Ray-Pec in its Suburban Big Six opener. Martin allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out nine in the complete-game loss.

“Tanner threw a great game,” Wildcats coach Tim McElligott said. “We need to help our pitchers out at the plate.”

Mitchell Smith doubled for Blue Springs’ lone hit.

Rockhurst scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back. Blake Stegner tripled for the Wildcats.

“They kumped out early and it was hard to recover,” McElligott said. “We need to make adjustments at the plate and put pressure on the defense to make plays.”