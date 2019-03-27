The Missouri baseball team outslugged the University of Texas San Antonio Tuesday evening with a 12-11 victory in San Antonio, Texas.

In his first at-bat of the game in extra innings, Mark Vierling had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning, and Art Joven nailed down the bottom frame of the inning and picked up a save.

Trey Dillard earned the win in relief, tightroping out of a jam in the 11th. The Tigers had to score three runs in the top frame of the ninth just to ensure extra innings, and scored two runs in the 10th before allowing two more in the bottom frame.

MU first baseman Peter Zimmerman was 2-for-5 on the day with 2 RBI and a walk, while Chris Cornelius was 2-for-6 with a home run and 4 RBI.

The Tigers (16-9) are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Incarnate Wood in San Antonio.