The Independence Youth Athletic Association held its Super Saturday championship games on March 9 at the new Van Horn High School Fieldhouse. The champions in each division advanced to the All-City Championships against the Fort Osage Youth League on March 16. The league would like to thank the parents for getting their children to the practices and supporting the games and for a good season. The photos of the first- and second-place teams appear below. All photos are courtesy of IYAA.