Columbia College’s Ethan Howser and Daymond Dollens collected American Midwest Conference weekly honors in their respective sport.

Howser was selected AMC Baseball Player of the Week. The Waynesville native batted 7-for-15 over the course of four games — one against Hannibal-LaGrange and a three-game series against Park.

Four of his seven hits went for extra bases, including a grand slam. The senior gathered 10 RBIs, driving in six in one game against Park, and scored five runs.

Dollens finished fourth overall at the Eagle Golf Classic in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, en route to being named AMC Golfer of the Week.

The senior shot a 12-over-par 152 during the two-round tournament to lead the Cougars to third in the team standings.

Rock Bridge tennis third at DecoTurf Championships

The Rock Bridge boys tennis team began the 2019 season by placing third in the A Division of the DecoTurf High School Team Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Bruins defeated Brookwood (Georgia) 7-2 in the round of 16 and Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) 8-1 in the quarterfinals. St. Andrews Academy (Florida) then halted Rock Bridge's momentum, beating the Bruins 6-3 in a semifinal.

Rock Bridge rebounded to earn third place with a 6-3 victory over reigning Illinois Class 2A state champion Hinsdale Central.

Rock Bridge is scheduled to play Belleville East and Belleville West on Thursday at Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis.

Trio of Christian Fellowship athletes claim first-place finishes

Three members of the Christian Fellowship boys and girls track and field teams claimed first-place finishes Friday at the Osage Invitational in Osage Beach.

Junior Ben Eiffert placed first in the boys 800 meters and 3,200. Junior Dominic O'Dell set a new school record to take first in the boys 100 dash in addition to finishing second in the 200 and third in the 400.

Sophomore Layla Horn paced the Christian Fellowship girls with first in the 400, third in the 100 and 200, and sixth in the long jump.