COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri freshman defensive back Jalani Williams will miss the remainder of the Tigers’ spring practices after having surgery on his right foot, team spokesperson Chad Moller said Tuesday.

Williams reportedly injured his foot Thursday, though the extent of that injury isn’t known. The team expects Williams to be healthy by June. Williams was at Tuesday’s practice with his right leg in a large cast and supported by a scooter.

The St. Louis native, who attended Parkway North, was one of the jewels of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. Williams was the only four-star recruit in the class, according to Rivals.com, and chose Missouri over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others.

“There’s a reason why he had almost every offer out there,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Williams after he signed with the Tigers in December. “It’s because he’s a special kid, talented kid, lot of potential. Good head on his shoulders. Football guy, he wants to be a coach after he’s done playing, the whole nine. I’m really excited about the prospect of getting him here.”

Williams was one of 10 players in the class to enroll early to participate in spring practices. The Tigers listed him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds entering the spring.

“He’s long. He’s 6-2, but when you look at him, he looks like he’s taller because he’s so long,” Walters said. “He’s thin right now, but he’s got broad shoulders. ... He’s got a frame to put on a lot of weight. Just the frame, the length and the attitude in which he plays, he’s got a chance to be really special.”

Wide receiver Johnathon Johnson did not practice Tuesday because of knee tendonitis and is day-to-day, but Moller said Johnson “is fine overall.” Fellow wide receiver Dominic Gicinto missed Tuesday’s practice with a minor hamstring injury.

Tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Logan Christopherson were limited participants again Tuesday, as they have been in every practice so far this spring. Okwuegbunam is continuing to recover from a shoulder injury suffered Nov. 3, while Christopherson is recovering from shoulder surgery in the offseason.