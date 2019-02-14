The Tigers hosted Highway 52 neighbor Eldon for Senior Night in the regular season and home finale and the home team did not disappoint in a 90-79 win over the Mustangs. When Versailles senior Garrett Boatright hit a 3-pointer for the first bucket of the night, something seemed to just click.

“Garrett has never started before so it was really exciting and when he hit that first 3-pointer we all had confidence from there,” Versailles senior Wyatt Espinosa said.

It was the start of one of the best quarters Versailles has put together all season. The Tigers poured on 32 points in the span of eight minutes, fueled by 21 points from junior Coby Williams, and quickly built a 17-point lead over their Tri-County Conference foes.

“We had the ball moving, getting guys open shots and knocking down the shots,” Versailles coach Jason Ollison pointed out. “That is what we’ve been capable of all year and the guys get frustrated with me sometimes because you have to get a little upset with them when we are not moving the ball, but when we move the ball that is what we are capable of.”

Before the game, Ollison shared some stats with his players, most notably the fact that the Tigers were 6-1 on the season when the team racks up 12 or more assists and just 1-11 with 10 or less. Evidenced by what was on display Wednesday night, it seems the message got through.

“They came out hot and played really well. They were hitting their shots and I thought they were moving the ball unselfishly and finding the right shot,” Eldon coach Ben Pallardy said. “Some of their guys got it going and Williams hit three or four 3-pointers in the first quarter. When he is hitting 3-pointers like that he is tough to stop because he has the ability to drive to the basket too. Credit to them, they came out ready to play.”

Eldon found itself in an early hole, but the Mustangs started digging and managed to cut a lead as big as 18 points to seven by halftime. Eldon pulled within four early in the third quarter, but the Tigers found their groove again and quickly pushed the lead back to 16 at the start of the fourth. The Mustangs made one final push, but a 5-point gap is the closest they would get.

“That is the one thing about our guys is that we don’t give up. Both of those times, you could easily mail it in and say tonight is not our night and we are not going to win,” Pallardy remarked. “Our guys kept chipping away and found a way to get us back in the game. But what we need to clean up is that when things are not going our way, we cannot allow the other team to go on these huge runs. We have to take care of the ball, take smart shots and play solid defense. Honestly, the turnovers and the lack of defense was the game I thought.”

Versailles managed to force 17 Eldon turnovers on the evening, employing some full-court man presses to slow the Mustangs down.

“The defense is the key. It has been all year and always will be,” Ollison said of his club’s efforts. “We don’t score well when we let the other team score and the second quarter was evidence of that. We were not getting any stops and having trouble getting the ball in the hole on the offensive end, but when we get a stop and get the ball in transition we are a lot better team.”

And the Versailles offense took advantage. There were 10 different Tigers who scored a point Wednesday night and Williams led the way with 42 points while Espinosa dropped 19 and sophomore Mikhail Gulyayev finished with eight.

“We have to share the ball and find a way to get guys the ball where they can score and I thought we did a real good job of that tonight,” Ollison said. “It says a lot about the character of those guys that can really put the ball in the bucket when they are trying to find their partners too and get them in a spot on the open floor where they can score.”

One of those scorers was Espinosa and Ollison did not hesitate to commend the senior’s efforts.

“I told Wyatt in the locker room that it was probably the best game I’ve ever seen him play. All around he was all over the place defensively and offensively he took shots when he was open and did not force a lot of stuff,” the coach noted. “Some of the passes he made to his teammates were incredible.”

Eldon had a few scorers on the floor as well and the Mustangs were led by senior Logan Hall who knocked down 33 points with 17 of them coming in the fourth quarter during that final push. Junior Collin Tamm finished his night with 16 points and senior Elijah Rivera, junior Clayton Moore and junior Sam Rivera put up eight each.

“He can score and is a great scorer,” Pallardy said of Hall. “When he is passive, like he has been in some games, we are a shell of ourselves. When he is aggressive, taking it to the rack and shooting the open 3-pointers, that is when we are at our best... Elijah is obviously capable of scoring in the 30s as well and those are our studs and we need them to produce and everyone else to fill their roles.”

And Pallardy is generally happy on a night where his club puts up 79 points. It was just a matter of some unforced issues whether it was turnovers in transition, getting into foul trouble, not stopping drives on defense or simply not finding the right shot. With districts around the corner, things have to turn around quickly.

“You feel like you left a lot on the table. There is a lot there, but we are at the point in the season where you have to take care of that stuff,” he said. “This is it, the crunch time, and what it is for. You are not building anymore and it is time to go. You have to be at your best so we have to make sure we come out tomorrow and we are sharp.”

Eldon (6-18, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to wrap up the regular season at Osage on Thursday and the Mustangs will be the fourth seed in the Class 3 District 10 Tournament at Clinton on Monday against No. 5 Knob Noster (9-14). Tipoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

“We have to take ownership and that starts with me as a head coach. All these issues I talked about starts with me and I have to make sure I’m doing the best I can to provide these guys the information they need,” Pallardy pointed out. “When we give up 90 points it is on me, when we turn the ball over in transition and things like that, it is on me. I have to make sure I do my job and everything else can fall into place.”

Versailles finishes the regular season at 10-15 overall and 2-5 in the Tri-County Conference. Wrapping up the regular season with a win is undoubtedly a good way to go into the postseason.

“It made me feel pretty good and I think it made everyone else feel pretty good,” Espinosa said of winning his final game on his home court.

“I think we’ll see them (Eldon) again and this win gives everyone confidence. Confidence we might see them in the district championship and we’ll take care of business.”

Ollison was glad to be able to send his seniors off with a win on Senior Night and said the class was a pretty special group.

“They are such a unique group of characters and I love every one of them,” he said. “They all fill their roles and Wyatt is the one we obviously count on in that group, but we count on all the guys to fill their roles and they do an outstanding job. No complaints, they just come out and do their job and do it to the best of their ability.

“In this day and age, it is a special kind of kid that can step up and do that when we are not asking them to be the guy. Those kid do that and I’m really proud of them.”

The Tigers will be the third seed in the Class 3 District 10 Tournament and will face No. 6 Butler (8-14) in Clinton on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

“Like I told Ben after the game, good luck next week unless it is Friday. Then all bets are off,” Ollison said with a smile referring to the Eldon head man. “I think we are two of the better teams in the district and if we come out and play well, I think we’ll see each other Friday night and boy won’t that be fun being the fourth time we’ve seen each other with both of us getting wins. It is shaping up to be a fun district tournament and fun postseason so hopefully guys will stay focused and we can get this thing done.”