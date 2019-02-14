The lake level was 656.5; generation of 25,000 CFS down to 12,000 CFS through the week for a level of 657.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 41 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: A few small bass were caught on jigs along rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs 6 to 12 feet deep on secondary points and steep channel banks. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Fishing is slow for all species. Many coves were frozen last week.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Slow on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Upper end is muddy and the lower end is stained. Upper end was also covered with ice. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits along ice edges of steep channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs set 4 to 6 feet below a bobber next to ice over 15 feet of water.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Muddy in the upper end and stained on the lower end. The upper end was covered with ice. Few anglers have been out fishing lately.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Fishing is slow for all species. Coves are full of ice.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.