After qualifying for state for the first time in program history a season ago, the Lakers have nine less swimmers in the pool than they did last year. Yet, the team has more state qualifiers this time around and will be competing in more events.

Never tell the Camdenton girls’ swimming program the odds.

Sounds like things are just fine.

“Last year we only went to state in one relay, but this year we are gong in all three relays and some of us have individual events so that is pretty awesome that we did that,” Camdenton sophomore Emily Willis said. “We are improving.”

It would certainly be hard to argue otherwise and Camdenton coach Paige McCane has enjoyed seeing how far the team has come. Summarizing the season, the coach said there was a rut around Christmas break but the practices started to pay off with huge drops in time. That was all the motivation the team needed.

“It just compounded into working harder and putting more into our practices, swimming harder in races and moving up in the ranks every single week. It is incredible to see how much effort they’ve put in and how excited they are and they are so close as a team,” McCane said of her program of 15 swimmers down from a total of 24 in the pool a season ago. “Some coaches would find that as a negative thing but this year, especially with the small facility we have, we got to really focus on improving and they are so supportive of each other. More so than they were last year.”

To qualify for the Class 1 state meet at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex near St. Louis, an individual or relay team has to finish with a time in the top 32 of the state. Last season, the Laker 200 freestyle relay team was privileged to be among those top times. Now, the program will compete in six different events.

Willis, junior Kiah Seymour and sophomore Irelyn Meckley will compete in all three relay events while senior Erin Leezer does her part in the 200 medley relay and senior Sasha Prather does her part in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 medley team is currently ranked 22nd in the state, the 200 freestyle relay team is 27th and the 400 freestyle relay team is 28th.

A pair of Laker swimmers will also compete individually for the first time in program history as Willis will look ti improve upon her 23rd ranked time in the 100 backstroke and 31st ranked time in the 50 freestyle while Seymour looks to do the same with a 32nd ranked time in the 100 breaststroke.

“Last year I went as an alternate to state and this year I’m excited that I get to swim,” Leezer said of the opportunity that lies ahead on Friday. “We’ve worked really hard to get there and I’m so excited that we made it.”

But to even get close to those times, it took a daily grind at the Westlake Aquatic Center in Laurie where the team practices and those swimmers were clearly up to the task. McCane said an attitude came about where missing intervals became unacceptable and each swimmer looked to complete each workout exactly as it was described. Turns and starts improved and a lot of goals that were set were met.

At the end of last season, the coach asked all the returning swimmers to write their individual and team goals on post-it notes that all went up on a poster. The coach kept the poster hidden for a majority of the season until the last couple of weeks and many of those original post-it notes were taken down.

“All we had left were some personal goals that had not been met yet and going to state and specifically, going to state in more events,” the coach recalled. “That just lit a fire and we added more goals. We need to pick those off because we met a lot of those too, actually. It just changes their mindset when they realize we exceeded an expectation last year by going for the first time and exceeded everyone’s expectations again, even our own, by not just qualifying in more than one event but qualifying for six.

“If we can just keep our eye on the prize and our eye on the goals every year, we are going to do the same thing again.”

By refusing to be complacent, not only meeting expectations but continually raising the bar, good things have simply continued to happen for the program and the results speak for themselves. Not bad for a program that is just about to wrap up its third season of existence.

“When I think about that first year and the number of girls we had and our skill level, to be where we are at is incredible. There is a girl going to state who literally never swam before her sophomore year of high school,” McCane said referring to Prather who has been with the team all three seasons. “Now, she is a key component of our state team. It is incredible that she has grown that much and I think it speaks a lot to the work ethic of this program and how hard those girls have been working over the last three years.”

There is just one thing left to do this season as the Lakers look to bring home the program’s first state medals and thankfully, the team will have some experience this time around.

“Once you’ve been to the pool it is kind of easier to visualize what you are walking into and how it works,” Leezer said.

“We’ve been visualizing and tapering this week which is really nice. It is where we go down in yards but the intensity is still high. We’ve been practicing our relay transfers, which I think will help.”

Whatever happens at the state pool, McCane just wants to see a full effort and see the team remain relaxed, not worrying too much about places or meeting certain times. After all, plenty of post-it notes have come down already.

“I hope they have their own personal goals in mind and hope they reach them, but at the end of the day it is hard to be disappointed when you go out and swim your best. It is hard to be disappointed when you are going out and competing with the best girls in the state at your event,” she pointed out. “I want them to go out and leave nothing back. There is no reason to hold onto anything and we’ll go from there.

“If we qualify to Saturday- which I know some girls that is their goal- if we do I’m proud. I’m proud regardless, but that would far exceed my expectations I originally set at the beginning of the year. Anything that happens I’ll be proud of.”

After seeing all the improvements that have taken place and the upward swing of the young program, it would be hard not to.

The action gets underway Friday at 5 p.m., and will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m., should any Laker advance past the prelims.