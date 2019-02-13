Tigers, Indians and Mustangs named among the best on the mat
FIRST TEAM TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
-106, Sean Dusky of Versailles
-113, Levi Rand of Versailles
-120, Ryan Schepers of Osage
-126, Konnor Turner of Southern Boone
-132, Dalton Bridges of Blair Oaks
-138, Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville
-145, Chase Cordia of Osage
-152, Brant Whitaker of Boonville
-160, Ben Thomas of Blair Oaks
-170, Kyler Griep of Blair Oaks
182, Michael Trotter of Versailles
-195, Riley Rademann of Versailles
-220, Gage Tessier of Versailles
-285, Scott Johnson of Eldon
SECOND TEAM TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
-106, Jacob Zelle of Osage
-113, Kade Scheer of Southern Boone
-120, Stone Martin of Hallsville
-126, Payton LaFoy of Versailles
-132, Mason Dulle of Osage
-138, Blake Schmidt of Southern Boone
-145, Lucas Pemberton of Hallsville
-152, Levi Haney of Blair Oaks
-160, Jack Creasy of Osage
-170, Travis Dell of Boonville
-182, Dawson Brandt of Eldon
-195, Kaden Dillon of Eldon
-220, Jonathon Schoenfeld of Eldon
-285, Dalton Williams of Boonville
MVP
-Brant Whitaker of Boonville
COACH OF THE YEAR
-Shawn Brantley and the Versailles Coaching Staff