Tigers, Indians and Mustangs named among the best on the mat

FIRST TEAM TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

-106, Sean Dusky of Versailles

-113, Levi Rand of Versailles

-120, Ryan Schepers of Osage

-126, Konnor Turner of Southern Boone

-132, Dalton Bridges of Blair Oaks

-138, Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville

-145, Chase Cordia of Osage

-152, Brant Whitaker of Boonville

-160, Ben Thomas of Blair Oaks

-170, Kyler Griep of Blair Oaks

182, Michael Trotter of Versailles

-195, Riley Rademann of Versailles

-220, Gage Tessier of Versailles

-285, Scott Johnson of Eldon

SECOND TEAM TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

-106, Jacob Zelle of Osage

-113, Kade Scheer of Southern Boone

-120, Stone Martin of Hallsville

-126, Payton LaFoy of Versailles

-132, Mason Dulle of Osage

-138, Blake Schmidt of Southern Boone

-145, Lucas Pemberton of Hallsville

-152, Levi Haney of Blair Oaks

-160, Jack Creasy of Osage

-170, Travis Dell of Boonville

-182, Dawson Brandt of Eldon

-195, Kaden Dillon of Eldon

-220, Jonathon Schoenfeld of Eldon

-285, Dalton Williams of Boonville

MVP

-Brant Whitaker of Boonville

COACH OF THE YEAR

-Shawn Brantley and the Versailles Coaching Staff