Climax Springs cruises past Niangua and Macks Creek topples Halfway

Climax Springs cruises past Niangua

Climax Springs wrapped up its regular season against Niangua Tuesday night and it was a strong finish for the Cougars as they topped the Cardinals 61-28.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 19 points, Jayden Butterfield chipped in 13 and Abigale Wolfe finished the night with 11 points and six steals.

Climax Springs (15-10) will enter district tournament play as the fourth seed against No. 5 Tuscumbia on Monday at 6 p.m., in Weaubleau.

Macks Creek topples Halfway

Macks Creek took on Halfway for Senior Night Tuesday and the Pirates did not spoil the celebration topping the Cardinals 64-42.

Macks Creek (16-10, 5-3 Polk County League) will wrap up the regular season on Friday against Calvary Lutheran at 5:30 p.m.