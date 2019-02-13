Jarred Dixon banked in a half-court shot just before the final buzzer to help Missouri State beat Illinois State 66-65 on Sunday.

Leading 65-63 with 7.8 seconds left, Illinois State turned it over on an inbounds play. The ball changed hands several times, leading to multiple players diving for the loose ball and it finally fell to Dixon, who took one dribble and launched it off the backboard before getting tackled by his teammates.

The Bears moved into a three-way tie with Illinois State and Drake for second, two games behind Loyola-Chicago, in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Tulio Da Silva posted 17 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Kreklow had 14 points for Missouri State (13-12, 7-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Dixon added 13 points. Josh Webster had 11 points for the hosts.

Keandre Cook, who was second on the Bears in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 10 percent for the game (1 of 10).

Phil Fayne had 22 points for the Redbirds (14-11, 7-5). Milik Yarbrough added 17 points and six rebounds. Zach Copeland had 12 points.

Illinois State led by as many as eight points and Fayne's jumper gave the Redbirds a 58-51 advantage with three minutes to go. Webster grabbed and offensive rebound and scored with 13 seconds left and, after Zach Copeland answered with two free throws, converted a 3-point play to make it 65-63, setting up the final scramble.

Missouri State plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Illinois State faces Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.