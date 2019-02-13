Versailles falls to Hallsville, Macks Creek stumbles against Halfway, Camdenton tops Rolla, Osage beats Hallsville and Climax Springs

Versailles falls to Hallsville

Versailles visited Hallsville Monday night and the Tigers fell to the Indians 77-70.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 26 points, Wyatt Espinosa added 13, Brayden Morrison put in 10 and Quinn Randall finished the night with eight.

Versailles (9-14, 1-6 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Eldon on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season and the Tigers will enter district tournament play as the third seed against Butler on Monday at 8:15 p.m., in Clinton.

Macks Creek stumbles against Halfway

Macks Creek hosted Halfway Tuesday night and it was a tough game for the Pirates as they fell to the Cardinals 75-37.

Oscar Cortez led Macks Creek with 10 points and Cole Register, Hunter Lane and Zane Whitworth all had seven points each.

Macks Creek (13-11, 4-4 Polk County League) will finish up the regular season against Calvary Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m.

Camdenton tops Rolla

The Camdenton boys' basketball team visited Rolla Tuesday night for an Ozark Conference matchup and the Lakers came home with an 84-67 win.

Camdenton (13-11, 2-5 Ozark Conference) hosts Hillcrest on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage beats Hallsville

Osage visited Hallsville Tuesday night and the Indians came home with a 76-62 win over the Indians.

Osage (5-16, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Blair Oaks on Wednesday and will play host to rival Eldon on Thursday at Heritage Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.