Camdenton senior basketball player Darby Roam

Camdenton senior Darby Roam came up big in a win over Highway 5 rival Lebanon on February 11. The senior knocked down 18 points, including a late 3-pointer, and a pair of crucial free throws with seconds remaining helped the Lakers preserve their lead for an 82-78 win over the Yellowjackets to improve to 15-8 on the year.