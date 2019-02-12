Eldon comes up short against Hallsville, Camdenton outlasts Lebanon, Osage edges out California and Versailles falls to Blair Oaks

Eldon comes up short against Hallsville

Eldon took on Hallsville Monday night in the home finale and the Mustangs came up a few points short in a 56-45 loss to the Indians.

Kayleigh Fike led Eldon with 13 points, Caroline Beckmann added 11 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Imler finished the night with eight points of her own.

Eldon (5-17, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) will visit rival Osage on Thursday night at Heritage Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Camdenton outlasts Lebanon

Camdenton visited Highway 5 rival Lebanon Monday night and the Lakers were able to outpace the Yellowjackets 82-78.

Camdenton (15-8, 4-4 Ozark Conference) will visit Marshfield on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage girls' basketball edges out California

Osage was on the road at California Monday night and the Indians left the building with a 50-48 win over the Pintos.

Osage (18-3, 5-0 Tri-County Conference) hosts rival Eldon on Thursday at Heritage Gymnasium for a game at 6 p.m.

Versailles falls to Blair Oaks

Versailles hosted Blair Oaks on Monday and the Tigers had a tough night against the Falcons, falling 77-20.

Versailles (0-23, 0-6 Tri-County Conference) will take a trip to Hallsville on Thursday at 6 p.m.