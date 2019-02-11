Macks Creek takes down Fair Play and Climax Springs falls to Wheatland

Macks Creek takes down Fair Play

Macks Creek visited Fair Play Friday night and the Pirates had no trouble adding another win to the resume with a 56-46 win.

Jesse Willis paced Macks Creek with a double-double, recording 23 points and 11 steals and Lexi Mayer also collected a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mackenzie Hicks knocked down eight points of her own to keep the offense running smoothly as well.

Macks Creek (14-10, 4-3 Polk County League) was scheduled to visit rival Climax Springs on Monday before hosting Halfway on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs falls to Wheatland

Climax Springs visited Wheatland Friday night and lost to the Mules 61-46.

Autumn Wallace led the Cougars with 15 points and eight rebounds while Hailey Mcintosh added 11 points, Abigale Wolfe finished with 10 and Jayden Butterfield recorded eight.

Climax Springs (14-9) was scheduled to host Macks Creek on Monday and will wrap up the regular season against Niangua on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.