Camdenton is going back to state.

After competing in the Last Chance meet on Tuesday in Springfield, the Lakers eagerly awaited to hear if their times were good enough to make the top 32 Sunday morning and that proved to be the case in six different events.

Emily Willis, Kiah Seymour, Irelyn Meckley, Erin Leezer and Sasha Prather will be the Lakers taking on the best of Missouri at the Class 1 meet on Friday and Saturday at the St. Peter’s Rec-Plex near St. Louis.

Camdenton qualified all three relay teams as the 200 medley relay team of Willis, Leezer, Seymour and Meckley are currently 22nd in the state while the 200 freestyle relay team of Willis, Prather, Seymour and Meckley are 27th and the 400 freestyle relay team of Meckley, Prather, Seymour and Willis are 28th respectively.

Willis and Seymour will also be swimming individually. Willis heads to state with the 23rd ranked time in the 100 backstroke and 31st ranked time in the 50 freestyle while Seymour is 32nd in the 100 breaststroke.

This is just the third year of the program’s existence and the Lakers have produced state qualifiers in two of those seasons. After qualifying the first relay team in school history a season ago, Camdenton will have a few more opportunities to bring home some medals this time around.

The action gets underway Friday at 5 p.m., and continues Saturday morning at 9 a.m.