Versailles falls at Boonville, Macks Creek unable to slow down Fair Play, Eldon falls to California and Climax Springs takes fourth at Halfway Tournament

Versailles falls at Boonville

Versailles was on the road Friday night for a Tri-County Conference battle at Boonville and the Tigers came home with an 80-68 defeat at the hands of the Pirates.

Coby Williams knocked down 34 points for Versailles and Wyatt Espinosa added 23.

Versailles (9-14, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Hallsville on Monday and will wrap up the regular season against Eldon on Friday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek unable to slow down Fair Play

Macks Creek was on the road Friday night in Fair Play and the hometown Hornets did not make it a pleasant welcome in an 84-65 win over the Pirates.

Hunter Lane put up another double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds while Zane Whitworth added 15 points and Colton Walter put up 12.

Macks Creek (13-9, 4-3 Polk County League) was scheduled to visit Climax Springs on Monday and host Halfway on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Eldon falls to California

Eldon had the privilege of facing California twice in the past two days.

The first contest was a regular season Tri-County Conference showdown where the Mustangs fell 95-72 and the second was the conclusion of the California Tournament on Saturday where the Mustangs fell in the seventh place game 84-65.

Eldon (6-17, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) will visit rival Osage on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Climax Springs takes fourth at Halfway Tournament

Climax Springs wrapped up the Halfway Tournament with a fourth place finish on Saturday.

The Cougars took on top-seeded New Covenant in the semifinals on Thursday and fell by a final score of 71-52 before losing the third place game to Lighthouse Christian 68-65.

Climax Springs (10-12) was scheduled to host rival Macks Creek on Monday and will wrap up the regular season against Niangua on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.