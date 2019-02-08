Osage welcomed Conway to the court Thursday night and the visiting Bears managed to secure a 61-52 win over the Indians.

Osage trailed by just five points at halftime, but Conway found a way to extend its lead by just enough in the final frame as the Indians could not close the gap.

Dalton Depeé led Osage with 19 points, Parker Jett chipped in 11, Dylan Long recorded seven and both Trey Rassenfoss and Garrett Sutherland finished their nights with six points each.

Osage (4-16, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Hallsville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.