Eldon hosted Tri-County Conference foe Blair Oaks Thursday night and it was a tough night for the Mustangs as the Falcons walked away with a 61-29 win.

Kayleigh Fike paced Eldon with nine points and collected six rebounds while Haley Clifton added six points and also collected six rebounds.

Eldon (5-16, 1-4 Tri-County Conference) will host Hallsville on Monday at 6 p.m.