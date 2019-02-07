The lake level was 656.3; generation of 2,500 CFS up to 16,000 CFS through the week for a level of 657.6 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 46 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.2 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on minnows off of docks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs 6 to 12 feet deep on secondary points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Fair on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs for fish suspended 6 feet deep over depths of 15 to 25 feet.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species. Many coves were frozen last week.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Fishing is slow for all species. Many coves had ice last week.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.