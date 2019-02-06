Camdenton wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night at the Last Chance meet in Springfield and the Lakers may not be done yet having the chance to qualify for state in several events.

All three relay events are looking good for Camdenton as they are comfortably seeded in the top 32. The 200 medley relay team of Emily Willis, Erin Leezer, Kiah Seymour and Irelyn Meckley is at 2:01.44; the 200 freestyle team of Willis, Sasha Prather, Seymour and Meckley is at 1:49.63 and the 400 freestyle team of Meckley, Prather, Seymour and Willis is at 4:06.01.

Camdenton also has a chance to take on a few individual events as well. Willis is in the top 32 for the 100 backstroke at 1:04.65, Seymour is on the bubble for the 100 breaststroke with a 33rd place time of 1:15.93 and both Willis and Meckley may make the cut in the 50 freestyle. Willis currently has a time of 26.26 seconds and Meckley is at 26.42 respectively.

According to Coach Paige McCane, the Lakers will find out their fate on Sunday around 10 a.m.