Macks Creek cruises past Hermitage

The game was never in doubt between Macks Creek and Hermitage Tuesday night.

The visiting Pirates jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and walked off the court with a 79-42 win over the Hornets.

Hunter Lane was a force inside the paint for Macks Creek with 27 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Colton Walter added 20 points for the Pirates, Zane Whitworth contributed 19 points and five assists and Oscar Cortez racked up 10 assists of his own.

Macks Creek (13-8, 4-2 Polk County League) will visit Fair Play on Friday at 7 p.m.

Eldon unable to get by Blair Oaks

Eldon hosted Blair Oaks Tuesday night and battled with the Falcons for three quarters before the visitors surged ahead for a 73-52 win.

Eldon trailed by six points heading into the final frame before Blair Oaks made its run.

“Blair Oaks is a very well-coached and disciplined team with a star,” Eldon coach Ben Pallardy said. “(Eric) Norweather scored 42 points and showed why he is one of the best players in the area. We are proud of the way we competed and can take some valuable lessons from this matchup going forward.”

Collin Tamm led the Mustangs with 14 points and both Elijah Rivera and Logan Hall scored 11.

Eldon (6-15, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) visits California Friday night at 4:30 p.m.

Osage falls to Southern Boone

Osage hosted Southern Boone Tuesday night and the Indians fell 62-47.

Osage (4-15, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts Conway on Thursday at 6 p.m.