Eldon has tough night at Boonville, Camdenton cruises by Waynesville, Osage tops Southern Boone and Versailles falls to California

Eldon has tough night At Boonville

Eldon was on the road Monday night for a Tri-County Conference battle at Boonville and a quick start from the Pirates led to an 81-33 loss for the Mustangs.

Boonville jumped out to a 23-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, holding Eldon to eight total points in the first half.

Haley Clifton led Eldon with 12 points and seven rebounds, Lauren Imler scored six points and both Kayleigh Fike and Elizabeth Rush put up five points each.

Eldon (5-15, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) will take on Blair Oaks on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton cruises by Waynesville

Camdenton visited Waynesville Monday night and the Lakers took care of business with a 74-38 win over the Tigers.

Camdenton (14-7, 3-3 Ozark Conference) hosts Rolla on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage tops Southern Boone

Osage hosted Southern Boone Monday night and the Indians topped the Eagles 64-47.

Osage (17-2, 4-0 Tri-County Conference) visits Helias on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Versailles falls to California

Versailles hosted California on Monday and fell to the Pintos 80-18.

Versailles (0-21, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) will take a trip to Iberia on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.