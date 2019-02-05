Camdenton was one of 25 teams at the Southwest Missouri Swim meet (SWMO) in Springfield over the weekend and the Lakers finished 11th with 102 team points while Glendale captured the title at 458 points and accumulated 84 more points than any other team.

The Lakers entered the pool for nine different events and made the finals in six of them including all three relay events.

Listed below are the times of each Laker who made the finals:

RELAY EVENTS

-200 Medley Relay: Emily Willis, Erin Leezer, Kiah Seymour and Irelyn Meckley (7th) 2:02.35

-200 Freestyle Relay: Emily Willis, Sasha Prather, Kiah Seymour and Irelyn Meckley (8th) 1:49.63

-400 Freestyle Relay: Irelyn Meckley, Sasha Prather, Kiah Seymour and Emily Willis (10th) 4:06.24

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

-50 Freestyle: Irelyn Meckley (18th) 27.67 seconds

-100 Backstroke: Emily Willis (10th) 1:05.41

-100 Breaststroke: Kiah Seymour (11th) 1:17.3

Camdenton was scheduled to take on the Last Chance meet on Tuesday to try and send as many Lakers to state as possible.