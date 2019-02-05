Osage drops game at Fulton and Climax Springs advances to semifinals of Halfway Tournament

Osage drops game at Fulton

The night did not go as planned for Osage at Fulton Monday night.

After trailing by eight points at halftime, the hometown Hornets outscored the Indians 35-9 in the third quarter and the end result was a 73-46 defeat.

Dylan Long led Osage with 13 points, Dalton Depeé added 11 and Parker Jett scored eight points respectively.

Osage (4-14, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Southern Boone on Tuesday and will play host to Conway on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs advances to semifinals of Halfway Tournament

Climax Springs took on Marion C. Early in the first round of the Halfway Tournament Monday night and the fifth-seeded Cougars knocked off the No. 4 Panthers 53-34.

Climax Springs (9-11) will face top-seeded New Covenant in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.