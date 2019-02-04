Eldon takes 7th at Panther Classic, Osage picks up two wins at Marshfield Duals and Versailles finishes 2nd at Richmond Tournament

Eldon takes 7th at Panther Classic

Eldon was one of 11 teams in action at the Panther Classic in Oak Grove over the weekend and the Mustangs placed seventh in the final team standings with 98.5 points while Monett finished first with 222.5.

The Mustangs had eight wrestlers in action out of a full lineup of 14 and Dawson Brandt had the best day among them as he improved to 43-2 on the season with two pins, a medical forfeit and 8-6 sudden victory in the championship. Isaiah Simmons (21-2) also made his way to the medal stand finishing second in the 113-pound class after losing a tight 3-2 decision to Fulton’s Jackson Caswell (44-3).

Hunter Waller (27-17) captured fourth at 138 pounds, Jonathon Schoenfeld (28-22) did the same at 220 and Scott Johnson (36-15) also placed fourth at 285. Last but not least, Aidan Gerber (22-21) captured fifth at 120, Killian Wilson (16-23) took seventh at 126 and Zachery VanHooser (132) was also seventh at 132.

The regular season has come to an end so Eldon will now get ready to make a push for state at the district tournament in Monett on Friday.

Osage picks up two wins from Marshfield Duals

Osage wrapped up its regular season with five duals in Marshfield on Saturday and the Indians finished the weekend 2-3 with wins over Owensville and Hollister and losses to Pleasant Hill, Dexter and Bolivar.

Osage topped Owensville 51-18 and Jacob Zelle won the first pin for the Indians at 106 pounds while Mason Dulle (132), Chase Cordia (138) and Jack Creasy (170) also won by fall and Shane Thomas (220) won a 4-1 decision. Ryan Schepers (120), Kody Dowell (126), Aaron Cuddy (145) and Connor Arrowood (195) all went uncontested.

Osage also beat Hollister 72-6 where Zelle (106), Schepers (120), Corey Hubkey (138) and Cordia (145) all won pins while Dowell (126), Dulle (132), Ashton Hanks (152), Brenden Brell (160), Creasy (170), Rudy Escobar (182) and Arrowood (195) all went uncontested.

The Indians came up a few points short against Pleasant Hill by a final score of 45-35. Schepers (120) won a 17-0 technical fall while Cordia (138) earned a pin along with Creasy (170). Zelle (106), Dulle (132) and Thomas (220) all won by forfeit.

The dual with Dexter did not fare much better for Osage in a 39-36 defeat. Dowell (126) was able to win by fall along with Dulle (132), Cordia (138), Creasy (170), Zelle (106) and Schepers (120).

Last but not least was Bolivar and the Liberators beat Osage 63-12. Hubkey (138) captured an 18-11 decision for the Indians, Arrowood (195) won a 5-2 decision and Creasy (170) went uncontested.

The Indians will now start their journey to state with the district tournament in Monett on Friday.

Versailles finishes 2nd at Richmond Tournament

Versailles sent 13 wrestlers to the Richmond Tournament over the weekend and the Tigers brought back a second place finish out of 11 schools with 121 team points, trailing only Kirksville with 167.5.

Riley Rademann (37-5) had the best day for the Tigers taking first at 195 pounds with three pins and a pair of 3-1 decisions. Teammate Michael Trotter (35-3) nearly joined him capturing second at 182 with three pins, a forfeit and a 7-0 decision defeat in the title match to an undefeated Sam East of Harrisonville (32-0). Levi Rand (28-2) also came close to a title at 113 with two pins, an injury default and 13-8 decision before falling to Kirksville’s Hunter Tarr (20-10) in a 10-2 major decision.

Other Tiger finishes included Payton LaFoy (28-10) who was third at 126, Gage Tessier (30-5) who was third at 220, Brycen Reynolds (29-12) who was fourth at 132, Kannen Wilson (17-15) who was fifth at 106, Emmanuel Bryant (20-17) who was sixth at 138, Connor Lehman (18-25) who was sixth at 152, Caiden Coontz (7-27) who was sixth at 170, Damian Murray (12-20) who was sixth at 285, Clayton Coleman (12-11) who was seventh at 120 and Lucas Schrock (15-25) who was seventh at 160.

Versailles will wrestle in districts at Knob fin on Friday.