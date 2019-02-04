Climax Springs tops Hermitage and Calvary Lutheran and Macks Creek falls to Wheatland

Climax Springs tops Hermitage and Calvary Lutheran

Climax Springs got back on the right track over the weekend.

The Cougars took down Hermitage Friday night 59-18 and made it two straight wins in a 49-31 victory over Calvary Lutheran on Saturday.

Autumn Wallace led the way in the first win on Friday after recording a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Skylar Bellamy chipped in 14 points and Jayden Butterfield put up 10 as the third Cougar in double figures.

Butterfield also had a productive Saturday as she helped Climax Springs take care of the Lions with 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Meanwhile, Maranda Burke scored 12 points and Wallace had eight points and 12 rebounds of her own.

Climax Springs improved to 14-8 on the season and will have a few days off before visiting Wheatland on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek falls to Wheatland

Macks Creek hosted Wheatland on Friday for Homecoming and the Pirates fell to the Mules 65-30.

Macks Creek (10-10) will visit Hermitage on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.