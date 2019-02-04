Lake area sends five wrestlers to battle with the best in Missouri

The tickets have been punched.

Lake area wrestlers representing Camdenton, Osage and Versailles were in District 3 tournament action over the weekend hoping to make the cut for the first womens’ state tournament in Missouri and grapplers from each school will be a part of history after earning a spot in the final show of the year.

The Lakers, Indians and Tigers were among 53 schools on the mats where the top three wrestlers of each weight class qualify for state and both the Indians and Tigers will be sending two wrestlers to state while Camdenton had a wrestler make the cut as well. Lebanon captured the team title with 12 wrestlers and 164 points. Each Lake area school had two wrestlers in action and Versailles placed eighth with 42 points, Osage captured 10th with 39.5 points and Camdenton finished 17th with 21 points respectively.

The state tournament will take place February 14-16 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia where the top 12 wrestlers of each weight class will fight for the top of the podium and the right to be called state champion.

VERSAILLES

Versailles had a pleasant weekend as Alana May became the first district champion in school history while Bethany Howard earned third.

“I could not be more excited for Bethany and Alana. They have worked hard all season and have continued to improve,” Versailles coach Shawn Brantley said.

May (16-1) received a bye in the first two rounds and did not take long to dismantle her opponents in the 235-pound class after finishing the semifinals and title match with pins that took less than a minute. Howard (16-6) had a path to state in the 136-pound bracket that included a first round bye, pin in the quarterfinals, loss by pin in the semifinals to Nevada’s Lotus Van Dyk (16-2) and another pair of pins in the consolation semifinals and third place match.

“It’s great for them to be able to say they were the first ones to qualify for state, but they cannot be happy with just qualifying,” Brantley noted. “They need to use these last few practices to fix some things and get on the medal stand at state. Looking forward though, hopefully there are some girls that were on the fence about wrestling that see their success and decide to give it a try next year.”

CAMDENTON

Camdenton is going to state after Taylor Mustain earned her spot by finishing second in the 103-pound class while Belle Simpson was just one match away from qualifying at 167. It was a weekend Camdenton coach Grant Leighty could be pleased with.

“Taylor and Belle had a great weekend,” the coach noted.

“I am so very proud of these two young ladies. They have been a real joy to coach.”

After receiving a bye in the first round, Simpson (9-18) lost by fall in the quarterfinals and bounced back with a pin in the second round of wrestle backs. Simpson started the match trailing 9-0 against a Smith-Cotton wrestler she lost to by two points in a previous dual and fought to stay off her back to secure a pin in the third round.

“We chose top in the third period and went to work. She really put some hard pressure on her and broke her down, got a ‘Half-Nelson’ in and turned her to get the fall,” Leighty said of the match.

Simpson went on to lose a close 3-1 decision in the consolation semifinals, but the coach said it was not for lack of effort.

“She was one match from placing and she wrestled the best she had all year,” the coach remarked. “That is all you can ask of your wrestlers and hope that is enough.”

Mustain (31-3) also received a bye in the first round and it did not take her long to get a pin in the quarterfinals before she met the top-seeded wrestler from Lee’s Summit West and went to battle with a wrestler who had beaten two girls that were responsible for two of Mustain’s losses on the season.

“It was probably the toughest weight class in the tournament,” Leighty said. “We knew we would have our hands full, came up with a game plan and Taylor executed it perfectly. She stayed in good position, kept (Kaylee) Harker out of her offense and was able to capitalize on the couple of opportunities when they presented themselves.”

Mustain went up against Nixa’s Ashlyn Eli in the finals who had been responsible for one of Mustain’s losses at the Thundering Herd Invitational in Buffalo and the Nixa wrestler was able to secure a pin in the third round.

“We were doing a good job keeping her out of her offense as well, but unfortunately she is a very talented wrestler with a lot of weapons and caught us in a couple of head locks and was able to get us with the second one,” Leighty stated. “Taylor is one of the hardest workers in our room and we will just get back in there and start working on the things we need to get better at and when we get to Columbia, I think that hard work will show.”

OSAGE

Osage had no trouble sending both of its wrestlers to state as Alana Douglas finished second at 126 and Abbey Cordia did the same at 131.

Douglas (14-2) won her first two matches by pin, battled through a 6-5 decision in the semifinals and fell to an undefeated Nonnie Justice from Harrisonville (23-0) by fall in the title match.

Cordia (16-1) was given a bye to start her district tournament and the Indian grappler picked up a pin in the quarterfinals and a 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals before losing an 8-4 decision in the finals to Lebanon’s Quincy Glendenning (9-1).

Time will tell what each Lake area wrestler will have in store for the final tournament of the season in two weeks.