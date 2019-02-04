Macks Creek splits games with Wheatland and Skyline, Camdenton tops Clinton and Chillicothe and Climax Springs splits contests with Hermitage and Calvary Lutheran

Macks Creek splits games with Wheatland and Skyline

Macks Creek played a pair of basketball games over the weekend hosting Wheatland on Friday for Homecoming and taking on Skyline in the Laker Shootout on Saturday in Camdenton.

The former game went well for the Pirates as topping the Mules 75-46 and the latter was a little tougher losing 70-63 to the Tigers.

The first game could not have gone much better as Macks Creek gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate. Zane Whitworth approached triple-double territory putting up 17 points, nine steals and six assists while Hunter Lane added a double-double with 18 points and rebounds and Colton Walter contributed 14 points and eight rebounds of his own.

Macks Creek did not get the start it was looking for on Saturday, though, as Class 2 Skyline jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first four minutes and forced the Class 1 Pirates to play catchup. Macks Creek met the task, eventually cutting the lead to three points on two different occasions in the final minute, but the Tigers were able to hit some free throws.

“It was by far our best game of the season and even though we could not quite get it done, it proved to a lot of people that we will be a team to pay attention to late in the season,” Macks Creek coach Ron Duggan said.

Whitworth knocked down 23 points for the Pirates, Lane put up a double-double with 14 points and rebounds and Oscar Cortez added 12 points respectively.

Macks Creek (12-8, 3-2 Polk County League) visits Hermitage on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton tops Clinton and Chillicothe

Camdenton picked up two wins over the weekend.

The Lakers beat Clinton on Friday 101-71 and took down Chillicothe on Saturday 58-53 in the Laker Shootout.

Camdenton (11-10, 0-4 Ozark Conference) hosts Waynesville Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs splits contests with Hermitage and Calvary Lutheran

Climax Springs defeated Hermitage on Friday 70-50 and fell to Calvary Lutheran on Saturday 65-59.

The Cougars (8-11) were scheduled to tip off the Halfway Tournament on Monday as the fifth seed against No. 4 Marion C. Early and will play in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., or the consolation semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.