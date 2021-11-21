Camdenton attorney Fawzy Simon has announced he will be running for 26th Judicial Circuit Judge, Division II, in the Republican primary on Aug. 2.
The 26th Circuit includes Camden, Laclede, Miller, Morgan and Moniteau counties.
Simon earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and has been practicing law at the Lake of the Ozarks since 2008. He spent the first five years of his practice wit the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office in Lebanon. In 2013, he accepted a position with the Cisar Law Firm in Lake Ozark.
In 2017, Simon and his wife, Penny, bought the Noland Law Building on the square in Camdenton and opened his own law firm.
He has argued appeals to the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Missouri Supreme Court. He helped found the Camden County Drug, DWI and Veterans Treatment Courts. .He currently serves as the president of the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Attorney, as a hearing officer for the Missouri Gaming Commission and as a subcommittee chairperson on the Supreme Court's Task Force for Criminal Justice.
He is also a member of the Camdenton Rotary Club, the Camden County Republican Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation and the National Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.