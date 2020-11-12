Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

*****



Dear Pastor,

I need to talk to my guardian angel. Can you help me with this?



A: Well, I’m not Jesus, nor do I have special connections, if that’s what you’re thinking. We all have the same inside-connection with our God: he’s called the Holy Spirit. If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, (if you have a personal relationship with the Savior) you have the ear of the Lord yourself. While I sincerely appreciate your confidence in me, I assure you that we are on the same playing-field when it comes to asking for special favors from God. Naturally, I’m curious about your unusual request! What could an angel possibly do for you that the Lord cannot? Why would you seek conversation with an angel when you have an open invitation to speak to God directly?



We all have guardian angels. According to numerous scriptures, Christians have guardian spirits who walk with them through life. One reference is found in Hebrews 1:14 (NASB): “Are they not all ministering spirits, sent out to provide service for the sake of those who will inherit salvation?” Yet a far more important supernatural assistant is our Holy Spirit who is assigned to us when we receive Jesus Christ as our Savior. “Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit’” (Acts 2:38.) He is our faithful guide and comforter all the days of our lives. He’s extremely conversational, once you get to know him.



Frankly, I have no idea how to contact an angel. Each guardian angel takes instruction from God himself. So there is no reason to contact your angel since the heavenly hosts respond to the commands of God, not the requests or suggestions from their human assignments. We see evidence of this fact in Psalm 103:20: “Bless the Lord, you His angels, mighty in strength, who perform His word; obeying the voice of His word!” Guardian angels are part of the vast army of God’s messengers; they do not belong to man or his agendas. As much as I welcome their presence, I strive to focus on the Lord alone. Further, it is dangerous to shift our supernatural emphasis on anything other than Jesus Christ. The enemy of our souls looks for such opportunities to appear to us as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14.) He will then confuse, disrupt, distract, hinder and curse our destiny in God and our path to Christ. This is the devil’s only goal and he waits for an opening … an open mind void of scriptural understanding.



We are forbidden to worship the angels. They sometimes appear to us to deliver messages from God, but they mostly hide themselves because, in their splendor and power, we may begin to pursue the angelic instead of seeking God. Many times when the angels appear to mankind in the accounts of the Scriptures, folks fall down and worship. Immediately, the angels will say, “Do not worship me!” (Revelation 19:10; 22:9) They too are aware that their presence pales in comparison with Almighty God - and they do not forget the evil one counted among them who ran after such worship for himself. (His name is Satan.)



I pray you are having second thoughts about seeking angelic conversations now. Our Lord applauds your interest in the supernatural; especially those beings attached to his kingdom. Yet our God jealously defends his relationships with his people and does not wish to share you with a lesser being. You were made to walk and talk with God personally. Our ancestors demonstrated this fact in the Garden of Eden. Nothing has changed.

Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Send your inquiries to: info@adriennewgreene.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030. For more information, please visit www.adriennewgreene.com or tune into the “Ask Pastor Adrienne” YouTube channel.