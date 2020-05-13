After watching my stylist cut my hair short for 30 years, I kind of got the gist of what she did. So, one day, in between haircuts, I grabbed a pair of scissors and gave myself a trim.



The bad news is, when your hair is short and you accidentally cut a big divot the shape of Texas on the side of your head, it’s pretty obvious. The good news is, when your hair is short, it grows back in quickly so you don’t have to listen that long to people say “Howdy” every time they see you.



Eventually, I got to the point where I could cut my own hair without looking like a possessed lawnmower named Christine had run over my head. The only problem was, while I could do the top, front, and sides of my hair, I couldn’t reach the back. By the time I finally got around to seeing my hair stylist to clean everything up, I usually had a pretty good mullet that only Joe Exotic would love.



Convinced that I could handle this problem myself, I went online and bought an electric buzzer. The buzzing itself seemed simple enough, but in order to see what I was doing, I had to buzz my head one-armed, left-handed, and backwards while I held a mirror in front of me to look in another mirror behind me. As you can imagine this did not offer a lot of hand/eye coordination and I discovered that you can easily buzz all 50 states into the back of your head without trying too hard.



Fortunately, I got good enough at this just in time for us all to go into quarantine. But while I had access to my own personal stylist, my husband did not. I had never cut anyone’s hair besides my own and was reluctant to experiment on someone who I would have to live with 24/7 in the likely event that he was unhappy with his cut. But after four weeks of self-isolation, my husband had begun to look a little like Chewbacca (in the nicest possible way, of course), and it was clear that I either needed to cut his hair, or he was going to have turn the video off for his Zoom meetings.



When the big day came, I covered my husband’s neck with a towel, draped a nylon robe over his body, and then sat him down in the kitchen where the light was best and there were no mirrors so he couldn’t see when I cut off his ear. Crossing my fingers, I dove in and was happy to see that I could do the scissors part fairly well. But when we got to the buzzer, I realized I didn’t think I could buzz the back of his head unless I did it one-armed, left handed, and backwards. Realizing that was not really a possibility, I tackled the job head on.



Fifteen minutes later I stepped back to admire my work.



“Well, what do you think?” he asked.



“I think I did pretty well,” I replied.



“Great!,” he said. “Can I see in a mirror?”



“Absolutely,” I said. “Just one thing first?”



“What?” he said, brushing the hair off his face.



Slowly I removed his robe.



“How do you feel about the shape of Texas?”

You can follow Tracy on Twitter @TracyBeckerman and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LostinSuburbiaFanPage.