At the impeachment trial of President Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts walks a somewhat treacherous path. As he presides over the Senate acting as trial court he must keep fairness and decorum of the proceedings uppermost, but he no doubt has equally high in mind the image he is creating as surrogate of fairness for the court system at large.

At moments like this one of the dangers is that a power arbiter will tend toward a false position of equal admonition, seeking to be “fair” even when in the view of many one side or the other deserves more blame.

Of course in a hyper-partisan setting like we live in today, how could the chief justice please everybody? His best chance probably would be to treat both sides with a falsely light touch, but that would not represent justice and would even that work to belay criticism?

Studious observers accurately surmise Roberts is most interested in displaying his own commitment to being fair and neutral as a way of proving how he runs the U.S. Supreme Court, but to this end Roberts is thrust into an impeachment trial reasonably charged with being manipulated by Republicans who hold a majority of members of the Senate.

In the hybrid impeachment process the senators are given a judiciary sheen that can’t belie their role as political representatives of partisans either rooting for the president to be acquitted or convicted. How would any arbiter make these cats voluntarily re-enter the proverbial bag of nonpartisanship?

So, let us forgive Roberts if he fails to wield a heavy hand over the members of his impeachment “court.” If he can keep them civil enough to allow proceedings with only modest interruption perhaps he will deserve the “judge of the year” award.

Meanwhile, members of the public can and should develop opinions about the style and substance of the contenders. If the Republican Senate acquits the Republican president as expected, voters will finally have the final word regarding president Trump’s tenure when his name appears on our ballots in November. He has shown us his nature and character by his performance in office in ways the impeachment trial can’t replicate. As the court of last resolve we will render a judgement. We should prepare ourselves, one and all, for that moment.

Sixty-five percent of Americans are in favor of automatically registering all citizens to vote. Nonetheless, 76 percent – including 63 percent of Democrats – want all voters to be required to show a government issued photo ID at the polls.

Pew Research Center