I have been a resort owner for two years and am blessed to be part of the 50+ year story of Point View Resort. Well over half of our reservations are made by people that come back to the resort year after year. They share their stories, their families, and themselves with us. They spend their money at local businesses. There are no better people on this earth.

In July of 2018, 4 months into our first season, we had a tornado rip through the resort at 4am. I don't remember much about the first hours. Trees were down everywhere. Wires were laying on the ground. Nearly every building had damage.

But what I do remember is how the community rallied around us. My local insurance agent was here by 6am, helping me figure out how to get help. The local tree company was here by 9, doing what they needed to make the property safe. The local dock guy was here first thing to secure the dock that had broken loose and was over by our neighbor. The local electric co-op was here within hours to secure the downed wires and get power restored. And so many more.

And our guests! It is still amazing to me. They were out there at 4am helping us move tree limbs. They went cabin to cabin to make sure their neighbors were okay. They continually asked me if I was okay, and hugged me when I lied and said I was fine.

This happened on a Friday morning. Like most resorts, we do a full turnover of the resort on Saturday. I started making calls to incoming guests to tell them the condition of the resort. Not one cancellation! Every business strives for customer loyalty. These people are loyal to the lake.

So why am I against the lodging tax increase? These are the people who have made the lake their home away from home for generations. Some save up all year just to get here. Others take pride in carrying on their family traditions. Some just like to get away and fish. They all choose to spend their money here. More than half of the tourism tax collected in Camden County comes from small lodging. It should go toward promoting our business, not to support special interest projects. I am in favor of progress. I am pro tourism. But this poorly thought out proposal will not benefit anyone from this story, whether local or visitor.

Please vote no on November 5th.

-Laura Salamun, Owner, Point View Resort