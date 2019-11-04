The Osage Beach Soccer Complex visitors will not be staying at family resorts as research has shown they are most likely to stay close to the complex. However, we will have to collect an additional 3% from our customer base, including return customers. Some of these customers have been staying at resorts for 30 or more years. Please vote NO on Tuesday Nov 5th.

Dating back to 1993, a large group of business owners including many lodging facilities brought the idea of collecting a 3% lodging tax on transient guests staying at lodging facilities within 5 miles of Lake of the Ozarks in Morgan, Miller and Camden County with the funds to be used to promote tourism and overnight stays. This vote passed and provided the enabling legislation to create three business districts within 5 miles of the lake and within the county. So just to be clear, only the residents living within 5 miles of the Lake of the Ozarks and in Morgan, Miller or Camden County will be able to vote November 5th. The enabling legislation allowed for up to a 6% lodging tax and any increase from the original 3% would need to be approved by public vote. The current lodging tax in Morgan, Miller and Camden are 3%, 5% and 3% respectively and the reason why Miller County business district is only asking for a 1% increase while the other two districts are asking for a 3% increase.

The November 5th vote is much different from the 1993 vote and speaking as a long time family resort owner in Camden County, the reason why I am voting NO on November 5th is as follows:

A large majority of the lodging facilities, which includes almost all family resorts, do not want the increase and are asking the public to vote NO. The Osage Beach Soccer Complex visitors will not be staying at family resorts as research has shown they are most likely to stay close to the complex. However, we will have to collect an additional 3% from our customer base, including return customers. Some of these customers have been staying at resorts for 30 or more years. During the summer, a week-long stay can easily cost $1,500 and will add $45 to their bill. Families are on budgets and cuts will be made….maybe one less time going out for dinner or not renting a personal watercraft or even worse….shortening their stay. These long-time return customers, whether they are families, fisherman, golf groups, bikers, retirees, etc, and the same people that put food on our plates and money in our bank accounts, will ALL have to pay an additional 3% to build a Soccer Complex in Osage Beach and they will have to pay the increase forever since the tax does not sunset meaning it never goes away. So once the Soccer Complex is built, then what, is there something else going to be built? We don’t know. READ the ballot…it says “to provide funds for the promotion of tourism in the District including but not limited to the construction, operation and maintenance of sports facilities”. It doesn’t say soccer and the tax increase does not go away once the complex is built. It is forever. Please vote NO on Tuesday Nov 5th.

-Michael Spriggs, Point Randall Resort