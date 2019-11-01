Our guests will pay the price to for a complex they will most likely not use. Support small business, and please vote NO!

As owners of a small family resort, we are not in favor of the proposed lodging tax increase. We are a 12-unit resort on the end of Horseshoe Bend. I don't believe this will provide any benefit to the North Shore, Horseshoe Bend, or the West side. However, our guests will pay the price to for a complex they will most likely not use. Support small business, and please vote NO!

-Kevin Unger, Golden Horseshoe Resort