With Congress reconvening this month, it’s time for our government officials to get serious about tackling small business issues. Small business owners like me are often used as a talking point for officials, but the reality is most are out of touch with our needs.

If my elected officials talked with small business owners in my community, they would understand that we care about things like taxes and health care costs, but we don’t feel heard. As the owner of a staffing agency for hospitals and rehab facilities, my nurses have dedicated their lives to providing quality healthcare to others but struggle to access it themselves.

Right now, I can only afford a limited healthcare plan for my employees, but they deserve more.

I know I’m not alone in my struggle to offer competitive benefits. In recent polling roughly half of Missouri small business owners cited health care costs as a top issue that could harm their business.

Small business owners and our employees make up the majority of Missouri’s business community, but our needs are being sidelined at the state capitol and in D.C. If those representing our state’s job creators want to prove that we are more than just a talking point, they will have to take the time to listen to our needs, and then act on them.

Melinda Finnegan,

Columbia