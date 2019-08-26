Author’s note: This is the last in a series of articles chronicling the Offutt Family Vacation.

There’s one thing about traveling for vacation that’s better than the vacation itself, and that’s being home.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved walking around in the natural beauty of Colorado with my family, and exploring the vast wonders of Kansas (such as the world’s largest ball of sisal twine), but I love to walk around our house in my underwear even more. That’s why we use Door Pants. Door Pants are pants stored by the front door in case someone knocks.

As a panic-infused introvert, wanting to be home is normal. I have something called JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out. It’s a real thing. Psychology Today wouldn’t lie to me.

People with JOMO enjoy being home and experience anxiety when tasked to spend time with people they don’t know. They would often “rather be struck down by a mystery illness than hit the town on a night out,” according to the UK’s Sun newspaper.

That’s me, all right. However, I like to call my version of JOMO JONWAP, the Joy of Not Wearing Any Pants. It’s the same as JOMO, so I’m still not making small talk, but I’m also in boxers.

JOMO affects 85 percent of the population and renders these people relieved to simply stay home, according to the Sun. I like knowing most other people are painfully reclusive shut-ins like myself. What I don’t like is the fact that the other 15 percent is out there and may someday ask me to a party.

“Want to go to a party?”

“No.”

“OK. Want to go on a road trip?”

“No.”

“The Rapture’s coming, do you ...”

“You can’t take a hint, can you, Susan.”

Dr. Pam Spurr, psychologist for the Sun, said, “It is fine to decline invitations but be careful you don’t miss out on any life-enriching experiences.”

Like what, Pam? Going to Colorado on vacation with my family?

Oh, wait. Yeah.

By our last day in Colorado, the Boy and I were ready to not just head home, but be home.

“What are we eating tonight?” my wife asked.

Before our trip, we’d researched restaurants in Colorado Springs that didn’t offer anything we could get in our hometown. We all like trying food we’ve never heard of with names we can’t pronounce. However, by the last night nobody cared.

“How about this one?” I said, pointing at a spot on Google Maps. It was close, it was cheap and it sounded fun. I think the word “fun” was in the name of the place, or maybe it was gun. The Fun ‘n Gun, or the Sass and Grass. It was Colorado, after all. When we got to the joint, it was a gas station that sold fried chicken. We ate there anyway.

A family that spends the last night on vacation eating gas station chicken is a family suffering from JOMO.

The next morning, we drove home. No more mountains, no more roadside attractions, no more gas station chicken. Just 10 hours of close quarters family fun.

Hi, home. We missed you.

Jason’s newest book, “Chasing American Monsters: 251 Creatures, Cryptids, and Hairy Beasts,” is available at jasonoffutt.com.