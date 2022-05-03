Yvonne Streed, age 86 of Lake Ozark, MO and formerly of Perry, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to Hope House Thrift in Lake Ozark, MO, 40 Lakeland Rd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049 and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Yvonne Joanne Streed was born on April 11, 1936 at Odebolt, IA to James Lewis and Louise Augusta (Dobbert) Neville. She graduated from Odebolt Arthur High School. She was united in marriage to Theodore Wienert Streed at Elk Point, SD on May 1, 1954. Yvonne managed Dallas County Forest Park Museum for 14 years and helped on the farm.
She was a member of the Methodist Church. Yvonne enjoyed volunteering, quilting, gardening, baking, reading, crossword puzzles and sewing. She especially loved spending time with family.
In death she rejoins her husband Theodore, parents, James and Louise Neville, 6 brothers and 1 sister.
Left to cherish Yvonne’s memory are her, 2 sons, Kirk Streed and girlfriend Dawn Smith, Lake Ozark, MO and Kim and Teresa Streed, Basenor, KS, daughter Karen Jeffries, Sioux City, IA, grandchildren, Chasity and Robert Coleman, Round Rock, TX, Brandy Streed, Sioux City, IA, Drew Mickelson, Sioux City, IA, Summer and Aric Hollingshead, Bondurant, IA, Landon and Julia Streed, Shawnee, KS, Ashley and Nick Hawley, Littleton, CO, and Haley and Ryne Armstrong, Rogersville, MO, great grandchildren, Kassidy, Reese, Kenzie, Knox, Irelyn, Austin, Corbin, Brooklyn, Kate Remington and Callister, great great granddaughter, Haisley, other family members, Esther Streed-Johnson and Cindy Streed.
