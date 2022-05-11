Wallace Dant Pfaff, age 81, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home. He was born January 18, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan a son of Angus Dant and Elizabeth (Wallace) Pfaff.
On October 31, 1964, he was united in marriage to Pamela Diane Frazier. Together they shared the past fifty-seven years of marriage.
Wally lived in Michigan until the family moved to Evanston, Illinois when he was ten years old. He was a graduate of Evanston Township High School and attended Northwestern University. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and after being honorably discharged, he made his home in Arizona. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Pam. They lived in various places in the United States while Wally worked as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired as the Chief of the Tower in Sioux City, Iowa. Wally and Pam chose the Lake of the Ozarks as their retirement home and moved there in 1996.
He was a member of the Christian Science Church. He enjoyed Ham Radio and was an active member of the Lake of the Ozarks Amateur Radio Club. He was a dedicated faithful member of the Laurie-Sunrise Beach Rotary Club where he served in various offices and committees. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing magic and golfing. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife, Pam of the home; a son, Brenton Pfaff and wife Nicole of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Taylor, Carson, Grace, Ethan and Samuel Pfaff; a sister, Betsy Pfaff of Borrego Springs, California and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eric Pfaff and a brother, Angus Dant “Sandy” Pfaff, Jr.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Captain Ron’s in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to Laurie-Sunrise Beach Rotary Club.
Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
