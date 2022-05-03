Vickie Ann Ewing Vose was born on April 29, 1958 in Eldora, Hardin County, Iowa. The daughter of Ernest (Ernie) Edward Ewing and Nancy Kay Rees. When she was 12 days old, her parents moved back to the Pleasantville, Iowa area. Vickie attended the Pleasantville school system through graduation in 1976. Vickie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized in 1968. Growing up, Vickie could always be found close to her horses. She enjoyed Western Pleasure competition, trail rides, and going wherever her horse could take her. She lived with her parents until she married Dennis Anthony Vrban on June 18, 1977 in Pleasantville, IA. They soon bought a house in town, raising their twin children, Michael-Thomas Anthony and Michelle Allison born January 29, 1978. Vickie will be remembered as Nana Vickie, devoted to her family, with a special bond to her grandchildren, and a fun-loving friend to anyone she met. She was employed as an RN at Accura HealthCare of Pleasantville and MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center prior to that. She was also active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary while living at the Lake of the Ozarks, MO.
Vickie passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House at the age of 63 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Ernie Ewing and her mother, Nancy Kay Naaktgeboren and many other beloved family members. Those left to cherish and carry on her memory are her daughter; Michelle Allison (Shon) Greene of Pleasantville, IA, son; Michael-Thomas Anthony (Melissa) Vrban of North Liberty, IA, step-daughters; Jessica Hawley (Angelo) Malfatti of Leander, Texas and Sara Hawley of Minneapolis, MN, brother; David Michael (Monica) Ewing of Elkhart, IA, grandchildren; Briar Jackson Greene, Ava Kathryne Greene and Ellie Louise Greene of Pleasantville, IA and Sydney Kay Vrban and Grant Michael Vrban of North Liberty, IA, niece; Olivia Kay Ewing, nephew; Benjamin David Ewing of Elkhart, IA and many beloved friends.
The donation of one’s body is a historically accepted way to contribute meaningfully to the essential advancement of medical science. She has chosen to donate her body to science at the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine. Her wishes are to enhance the lives she could and to educate those in the future.
A celebration of life for Vickie Ann Ewing Vose will be held at the Cora Shadle City Park, Pleasantville, Iowa on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. A “coming home” moment with the family will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Pleasantville Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Pella Comfort House.
