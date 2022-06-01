Vera “Marie” Dibben, age 83, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on May 29, 2022 at Centerpoint Hospital.
Visitation will be held at Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home, 1823 North Blue Mills Road, Independence, Missouri 64058 on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 p.m.; burial at New Salem Cemetery, adjacent to the funeral home.
Marie was born on May 4, 1939 in Wheatland, Missouri to Delbert and Bonnie Cowen. She married Venneth Murl Dibben on May 20, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Venneth, her brothers Charles Cowen and Johnny Cowen, and her sisters Mary Lou Stoner and Bonnie “Boog” Saluto.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Worden (Carl), Cheryl Nunamaker (Jamie), and Dana Mason (Chris Hobbs); her grandchildren Carla Clark (Jeff), Josh Herron, Cory Herron (Chyleina), Nick Herron, and Amanda Mason; her great-grandchildren Kristen Nguyen, Alexa Clark, Jozilynn Herron, Aspynn Turner, Kody Herron, Jack Herron, Charlotte Herron, Kinnison Herron and Landry Herron; great-great grandson Henry Nelson; her sister, Willa Mae Altes; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
For many years, Marie played the piano and led music services at Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church and many other churches of like faith. Although she never had formal music training, she was blessed with the God-given talent to sing, play piano, guitar, accordion or just about any other instrument she picked up. In 2009, Marie retired from Wal-Mart where she worked as a stocker for more than 20 years. She loved her granddoggies, Bear and Sheba, and was devastated when Bear passed away in 2021. Her passion in life was Elvis Presley, his music and movies. Marie will be greatly missed.
Arrangements: Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home Independence, MO, 816-796-8600.
