It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Thomas P. Marsala on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Tom was born on September 19, 1939, in New Rochelle, New York, to Anthony and Margerie Atkinson Marsala. He is survived by his brother Donald Marsala (Edwina) of Sebastian, Florida; daughters Lynne Basche (John) of Castle Pines, Colorado and Constance Marsala (Enzo Reale) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and three grandchildren Lily and Sophie Reale and Jack Basche. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Constance, and his wife and the love of his life Karen Grant Marsala.
Tom attended Iona Prep in New Rochelle and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, New York. He served four years of distinguished service in the US Air Force and then joined the Hartsdale Fire Department. After 27 years of service and retiring as Deputy Chief, he and Karen moved to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and made the most wonderful lasting friendships.
Tom could be described as an authentic, unapologetic, stubborn member of a loud Italian-American family who enjoyed hunting, fishing, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, time with friends and family, and his beloved NY Yankees. While he didn’t always follow doctors’ orders (are we positive he was joking about tucking his dose of Lipitor into a cannoli?), conversations with him were guaranteed to include anything around quotes from the Constitution, Larry McMurtry, or The Godfather to an interesting recipe he came across to current events—and always with colorful language sprinkled in. Tom was a sharp, sometimes salty, oh-so-generous man whose spirit will be missed by all he came across. He was the promise of something unexpected. No matter how you remember Tom, we suspect he’s at peace with Karen and memories of Aaron Judge’s remarkable home run accomplishment.
The family will never forget the kindness of his many friends and the caring staff at Lake Regional Health System Hospital. Donations in Tom’s memory may be sent to Hope House of Miller County at 40 Lakeland Road, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 | 573.365.0099 | http://hopehouseofmillercounty.org/.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
