Thomas Marsala

It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Thomas P. Marsala on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.  

Tom was born on September 19, 1939, in New Rochelle, New York, to Anthony and Margerie Atkinson Marsala.  He is survived by his brother Donald Marsala (Edwina) of Sebastian, Florida; daughters Lynne Basche (John) of Castle Pines, Colorado and Constance Marsala (Enzo Reale) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and three grandchildren Lily and Sophie Reale and Jack Basche.  He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Constance, and his wife and the love of his life Karen Grant Marsala.  