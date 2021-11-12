Obituaries in Camdenton, MO | Lake Sun Leader

Mary Margaret Burke, nee Hyland, 93

Obituary Send Flowers

Mary Margaret Burke, nee Hyland, 93, of Leawood, KS and Lake Ozark, MO, (formerly of Belleville, IL), born March 25, 1928, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her Leawood residence.

Mary Margaret graduated from East Side High School, East St. Louis, IL, Miss Hickey’s School, St. Louis, MO and attended Belleville Area College.

Mary Margaret was a devout Catholic who lived out her faith every single day in every way. She was a devoted daughter, sister, spouse, mother, aunt and friend who led by Christ’s example. Mary Margaret was an active church member, always ready to serve those in need. She was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. In her later years, when not physically able to help others, Mary Margaret offered her support in another way - - by praying the Holy Rosary for others. She was a follower of Mother Angelica and EWTN and never missed the televised Daily Mass. Throughout her life, Mary Margaret was an avid tennis player and member of Westhaven Bath and Tennis Club, Oak Hill Tennis Club and St. Clair Tennis Club. She was also a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Leawood, KS and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lake Ozark, MO.

Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leo Joseph Burke, Jr., her parents Thomas C. and Margaret Lillian Hyland, brother Robert T. Hyland and “adopted” daughter, Karen M. Short. Mary Margaret is survived by her beloved children, Daniel Thomas Burke and Maureen Burke Lehman; dear sister-in-law, Carla Hyland; many dear nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; former caregivers and many dear friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Sara Hicks, Dr. Grant Barnum and Dr. Philip Kurle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial Masses in honor of Mary Margaret be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Leawood, KS, 913-402-3900 or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lake Ozark, MO, 573-365-2241.

Funeral Mass: Friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. 11 a.m. Visitation; 12:30 p.m. Holy Rosary; 12:50 p.m. Family Eulogy; 1 p.m. Funeral Mass.

Memorial Mass: A second Mass will be celebrated in Belleville, IL on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. 11 a.m. Visitation; 12:35 p.m. Holy Rosary; 1 p.m. Memorial Mass.

Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.